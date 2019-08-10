Salem club hosts women’s pistol clinic

SALEM, W.Va.-From basic safety precautions to target practice, women have the chance to learn it all at the Salem Rifle and Pistol Club’s yearly women’s pistol clinic.

“Everyone needs to know the basics of firearms. Even if you don’t plan on using one, you need to know how to handle it safely. And if you would happen to find one on the street or find one in your house that someone has carried in, you would know how to unload it safely,” said range office Jim Nicholson.

The club offers several different types of firearms and encourages participants to try them all to see which works best for them.

“We’re going to go through the shooting-let them shoot various weapons. That way they can find the one that is right for them. We have many different types, different styles. That way they can pick out the one that is best for them-if they decide to buy their own, they’ll get what they like to start with instead of what someone recommended that doesn’t fit them,” said Nicholson.

Those who took the course say it gives local women a chance to learn in a laid-back environment that prepares them for real-life situations.

“There’s not very many women interested, and if they are, they’re too worried or they don’t have a gun and at something like this they supply the guns and the ammunition and you can just come do it. It’s very fun and it is a good thing to know, just in case you ever need it,” said participant Eme Edgell.

The course was from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the club on Dog Run Road in Salem.