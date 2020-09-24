Salem Volunteer Fire Chief dies of COVID-19

SALEM, W.Va. – Salem Fire Chief, Rick Todd, has died due to complications from COVID-19.

Salem Fire Department Chief Rick Todd

The Harrison and Doddridge County Offices of Emergency Management confirmed Chief Todd’s death on September 23 in a press release.

“Chief Todd was a well-known and respected Fire Chief and paramedic in the community and he will be missed by many,” the release explained.

Officials with the emergency management offices, the Harrison/Taylor E911, and the Central Communications Doddridge & Ritchie Counties911 all expressed their deepest condolences to the friends and family of Chief Todd.

Local emergency service departments also expressed their condolences on social media, including Star City Fire and EMS.

The Boothsville Volunteer Fire Department also extended their condolences to the Salem Fire Department on social media.

“It’s never easy losing such a valued member of our community. Thank you for your many years of service Chief Todd,” the Facebook post read.