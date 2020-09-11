Salem Fire Department and EMS release statement regarding COVID-19 cases

SALEM, W.Va. – The Salem Fire Department and EMS made a statement regarding its COVID-19 results.

“At the time we still have the same 5 positive COVID cases with no new cases to report. Out of the five, two are showing no symptoms and three are symptomatic. These five people have been in quarantine since the results were made available,” the release explained.

Department officials stated that they have been in contact with the State Health Department, the

Harrison County Health Department, the State Office of EMS, and the local Medical

Director about the situation.

The departments elaborated that they are taking all precautions given by officials to ensure that they are slowing or stopping the spreading process.

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to provide you with more information as it becomes available.