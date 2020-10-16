Salem to be featured in upcoming docu-series on COVID-19 pandemic

SALEM, W.Va.- A north-central West Virginia town is set to be featured in an upcoming docu-series.

A New York City-based production company filmed a segment in Salem on Friday for its newest project, “Covid America: The Series,” which will feature different places across the country and how its people are dealing with the pandemic.

It aims to show a wide range of emotions and stories from people of all walks of life. Director and producer Mitchell Maxwell said that it was important to come to Salem because he wanted to hear from groups in smaller, more rural areas and more populated ones.

“It’s part of this nation. It pays taxes. It supports their children. It’s concerned about the same issues that the ‘elites’ are,” said Maxwell.

