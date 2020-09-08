Salem University has 3 positive COVID-19 cases on campus; resuming in-person classes

SALEM, W.Va.- Salem University is working to combat the spread of COVID-19 on campus while keeping classes in session.

The university currently has three positive cases of COVID-19 on its campus. Two individuals who have tested positive are now quarantining on campus, while one is quarantining at home.

University officials explained that the three are not all students. The university has also been keeping a close eye on everyone and doing everything possible to ensure the safety of both students and staff members while classes resume.

“We’ve done contact tracing and anybody who has come in close contact with those individuals are being quarantined for 14 days,” said Salem University dean of students Dennis McNaboe.

Salem University has continued to hold in-person classes while requiring everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing. Some classes are hybrid classes, meaning they are partially in person and partially online.