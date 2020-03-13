Salem University monitors Coronavirus, but plans to continue classes

SALEM, W.Va. – Salem University announced Friday morning that its officials are actively monitoring the situation surrounding Coronavirus, but are currently planning to continue classes.

Salem President Danny Finuf issued the following statement:

The most critical element in our response is that it be thoughtful and reasoned in order to best protect everyone without causing undue fear or concern. We are convening ongoing meetings of the university Emergency Response Team in accordance with university policy and are closely monitoring the evolving situation. The Emergency Response Team will remain in contact with local health officials and is heeding advice from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Salem cafeteria and custodial staff are doing deep cleaning of high traffic areas, officials said. Hand sanitizer stations have also been placed throughout campus, they said.

While university officials have said classes will continue as normal, they also said plans to continue teaching are in place should the situation change. Those plans would include the use of Salem’s online learning management system, officials said.

Salem officials encourage any individual who believe they are experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms to see a health care provider as soon as possible.

The school did cancel its baseball team’s four game series, which was scheduled for Friday and Saturday against Clarion University, in Clarksburg.

Other schools in the area have announced their plans moving forward, including West Virginia University, Fairmont State University, West Virginia Wesleyan College, Glenville State College, Davis & Elkins College, Alderson Broaddus University and Pierpont Community & Technical College.