Salvation Army Angel Tree application deadline approaching

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Salvation Army has almost finished taking applications for its annual Angel Tree program.

The last day to submit applications is Saturday, October 31, in Harrison, Doddridge, Braxton, Upshur, and Gilmer counties. Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, sponsorships’ need has increased, and the number of angel tree applications has already gone up significantly from last year. The Salvation Army said that it is thankful to have received so much support from the community.

“We are getting close to double what we had last year. I’d say about 150% at least so far,” said Christina Smith, a business administrator with the Salvation Army.

For those interested in adopting angels, the Angel Tree will be at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport on November 16 or immediately online.

The Salvation Army is also currently taking donations for its community Thanksgiving dinner next month.