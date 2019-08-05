Salvation Army collects school supplies for local kids in need

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Salvation Army has teamed up with Walmart to make sure kids in Monongalia and Preston counties are prepared to go back to school.

“Children need quite a bit of things for school. They need pencils, books, glue, all these various different things so we’re just asking the community to support us so we can help the children who need it,” said Sheldon Greenland, Salvation Army Lieutenant.

The public can donate to help kids in this area by dropping off pencils, backpacks, notebooks, and any other supplies kids could use in the upcoming school year, to their local Salvation Army.