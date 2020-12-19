Salvation Army receives $1,000 bill for 43rd year in a row

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – What’s better than receiving a thousand dollar bill once? How about receiving one 43 times?

Greenland hold thr $1,000 bill

That is the situation the Salvation Army of Marion, Monongalia and Preston Counties finds itself in after an anonymous donor dropped off yet another thousand dollar bill in a red kettle outside of J.C. Penny on Saturday.

Lt. Sheldon Greenland, has been with the Salvation Army for three years and said the donor usually drops off the bill in a different kettle every year.

“It has been an amazing treat for us,” Greenland said. “For three years we have experienced this. But as you said, 43 years, that’s some consistency right there. And to know that this anonymous donor has decided to do this continuously to support the ministry and the mission of the Salvation Army is truly an amazing thing.”

The mission of the Salvation Army, Greenland said, is to raise money through its Red Kettle Campaign in order to fund itself in 2021.

All the money the organization raises this year will stay right in the three counties it serves. Greenland said he understands not everybody has a thousand dollar bill lying around or even a thousand dollars to spare, but any little bit the public can give will help.

People dropping money in a red kettle outside J.C. Penney

“Every penny helps,” Greenland said. “Every bit helps. Whatever goes in stays in the community and goes to help those who are in need. And this year, a lot more people are in need and we have seen it in our social services that people are requesting a lot more help. Those who usually give are now in need themselves, so every bit helps.”

This year, Greenland said, fundraising hasn’t gone as well as the Salvation Army would’ve liked. However, he said, that was anticipated because of the increase in demand for assistance that has been spurred on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is precisely because so many more people are facing hardship than in a regular year that it’s important for the public to dig deep and offer whatever they can, Greenland said.

There are many ways to donate. Like the anonymous donor, you can drop money off in a red kettle somewhere around town.

“Send a check in, you can find a kettle, you can put it in the kettle there, you can go online to our red kettle,” Greenland said. “We have an online kettle, please donate to the green team, that’s my wife’s and I kettle. We’re always able to receive funds through those means, so you can send a check in, you can drop money in the kettle and online as well.”

Volunteer manning a red kettle outside J.C. Penney

The Salvation Army is located at 1264 University Ave, Morgantown, WV 26505. The organization’s phone number is (304) 296-3525.

Greenland said he’s appreciative of all the help the public has provided with the Red Kettle Campaign and the Angel Tree Program this year, which aims to provide children with holiday gifts.

“Thank you so much for your support of Angel Tree Program, where we served so many families Monongalia, Marion and Preston Counties,” Greenland said. “And also for those who have given to the kettles, thank you so much. We have a few days left so continue to be generous and help us support and serve those people in our community. Some of them are your friends or family or even yourself, so thank you so much and God bless you.”