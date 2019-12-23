Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Salvation Army seeking volunteers during holiday season

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SALVATION ARMY_1542752114376.png.jpg

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.-The Salvation Army in Morgantown is seeking volunteers over the next two days due to being down about 20 thousand kettles.

A lack of bell ringers this year has caused donations to not be as high as years past in Monongalia and Preston counties and as a result, the group is asking that anyone interested come out and lend a hand.

“We try to get volunteers in to man each location for the eight hours from 10 until 7, so those two days we’re actually counting on people to come alongside us to volunteer to be at the different locations to help us ring the bells,” said Salvation Army Lieutenant Nicole Greenland.

For information on how to volunteer, contact the Salvation Army at 304-296-3525.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate a remarkable women
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories