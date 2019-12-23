Salvation Army seeking volunteers during holiday season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.-The Salvation Army in Morgantown is seeking volunteers over the next two days due to being down about 20 thousand kettles.

A lack of bell ringers this year has caused donations to not be as high as years past in Monongalia and Preston counties and as a result, the group is asking that anyone interested come out and lend a hand.

“We try to get volunteers in to man each location for the eight hours from 10 until 7, so those two days we’re actually counting on people to come alongside us to volunteer to be at the different locations to help us ring the bells,” said Salvation Army Lieutenant Nicole Greenland.

For information on how to volunteer, contact the Salvation Army at 304-296-3525.