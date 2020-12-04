Salvation Army still has available Angel Tree candidates

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Salvation Army is still encouraging the Harrison County community to adopt “angels” for its holiday angel tree program.

The deadline is fast approaching, but 200 angels are still available to buy for. To adopt an angel, volunteers can go online or to a designated site and select a child based on gender or age group and then view a list of wants and needs for the child.

They then purchase the gifts and drop them off at the Salvation Army to be delivered in time for Christmas. “Angel trees” have also been set up with information at several locations around Harrison County, including Walmart, Tractor Supply Co., and the Meadowbrook Mall.

To adopt an angel, visit any of the designated sites with a tree or visit their website here.