Salvation Army taking applications for Angel Tree program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Salvation Army has begun taking applications for its annual Angel Tree program.

The program provides Christmas gifts and food boxes to families in need through donations. Due to the recent Coronavirus pandemic, the process will be done online this year.

Those in Harrison, Braxton, Upshur, and Lewis Counties can now begin applying. Qualifying families must have children ages 0-13 in the home and have income expenses as well as a valid email address and birth dates for all family members.

“We believe, as we have seen in the food pantry, we expect the need for assistance this year could be at an increase of 155% so we definitely not only want to keep up with the tradition for those families that we always expect, but we expect there could be additional families that have never needed help,” said business administrator Christina Smith.

To apply, visit saangeltree.org.