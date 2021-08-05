Salvation Army, Walmart team up for Stuff the Bus back-to-school campaign

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It’s back-to-school season, and the Salvation Army of Marion, Monongalia and Preston Counties, along with Walmart, are here to help.

The two organizations have joined forces, yet again, for the annual Stuff the Bus back-to-school campaign. The goal of the collaboration is to get as many people as possible to buy and or donate school supplies for children and families in need. The campaign starts on Aug. 6 and ends on Aug. 8.

We are so excited to partner with Walmart again. Because as you know, you can get everything here at Walmart, so it is a great opportunity for us to support those families who are maybe going through lost wages, maybe, looming evictions. And we don’t want anybody to have to decide between putting food on the table or buying school supplies and the perfect place to shop is Walmart. and they are great partners, we’re just looking forward to this being an opportunity for us to give those people who are struggling at this point the help that they need to get their kids ready for school because school’s back in session, so we’re grateful to be able to do that.

Walmart Store Lead P.J. Rohrer said he, too, was “excited” to be helping the Salvation Army again. He said he looks forward to it.

“I’m excited to have the Stuff the Bus event back at my store, this year,” Rohrer said. “We’ve partnered with the Salvation Army for several years and we are looking forward to having the opportunity to partner with our community and the Salvation Army to provide back to school supplies for the children in our community.”

Both Walmart locations in Morgantown will be participating in the back-to-school campaign.



As always, the public can bring items in and drop them off in the bins inside the stores. Or, this year, they can buy a pre-packed bag from Walmart, which will, also, be donated to children. Rohrer said the bag will include essentials, such as paper, pencils, crayons, scissors and rulers.

Greenland said having a partner like Walmart makes sense because it makes gathering donations easier. The retailer, he said, understands the Salvation Army’s mission and is critical to every year’s Stuff the Bus campaign.

“Every opportunity that we have to give back to our community is a great opportunity,” Greenland said. “And to have a partner like Walmart, it’s even better. And it’s a great thing. Partnerships are what we thrive on. We are a community-funded organization, and our community are the ones who are going to help us to do this again. And we can never ever say thank you enough to those in the community that supports each and every effort we have in supporting our community.”

Rohrer said he and the entire Walmart team are always happy to help because they know the impact of this one campaign is far-reaching.

“This is going to make a huge impact on families that aren’t able to provide back-to-school supplies for their kids,” Rohrer said. “Back to school is a big event for a lot of families. Traditionally, it’s an opportunity for us to make an impact financially on the families that don’t have the resources available to them right now to purchase back to school supplies for their family.”