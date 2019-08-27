Breaking News
Sawed-off shotgun sends Clarksburg man to federal prison

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday, for his role in a methamphetamine distribution operation, according to United States Attorney Bill Powell.

Byron Higginbotham, 36 of Clarksburg, was sentenced to a year and two months behind bars, by U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh, for his role in the meth operation, Powell announced.

Higginbotham pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession of Unregistered Firearm” in March 2019. Higginbotham admitted to having an unregistered .20 caliber sawed-off shotgun in March 2018 in Harrison County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case. The United States Marshal Service assisted.

Higginbotham is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.

