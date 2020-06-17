Screech Owl Brewing closes temporarily after employee is exposed to COVID-19; employee had no contact with customers

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that an employee had tested positive for coronavirus. We apologize for the error.

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. – Screech Owl Brewing announced in a Facebook post that it has closed its doors temporarily due to an employee coming into contact with COVID-19.

According to the post, the employee who was exposed to the virus returned to work from vacation Monday. Screech Owl explained that as soon as they were made aware of the exposure, they had all employees tested as an extra precautions.

Owners also explained that no customers had been exposed to the employee.

The post added that Screech Owl contacted the Preston County Health Department and is taking the proper and necessary steps on how to proceed and that the business will remain closed until owners are sure that there is no risk of unintentional exposure.

Owners also said that everyone who was in contact with the individual has been tested and the results will return in three to five days.