Secretary of State Mac Warner files for re-election

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Secretary of State Mac Warner filed paperwork on Tuesday morning to officially run for re-election in 2020.

Warner was accompanied by his wife Debbie Law Warner as he filed, as well as his communications team.

He said he is excited about the possibility of continuing to serve the state and it is important to him to keep elections as secure as possible.

Warner also placed special emphasis on encouraging young people to vote and mentioned local high schools receiving Jennings Randolph awards.

Offices in Clarksburg, Charleston and Martinsburg will be open until midnight on January 25 for filing.