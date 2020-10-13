Secretary of State Mac Warner hosts press conference about Anheuser Busch donation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Secretary of State Mac Warner held a press conference at Beverage Distributors, Inc. on Tuesday morning to remind West Virginia voters that “Beer is Nonpartisan.”

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and Election Day, Anheuser Busch has made a generous donation of bottles of hand sanitizer to the state of West Virginia to have bottles on hand at polling places in all 55 counties.

“At one time, you couldn’t buy a bottle of hand sanitizer, and now today, 41,000 ounces is coming from Anheuser Busch just for West Virginia,” said Secretary Warner’s director of communications Mike Queen.

There are more than 1,500 polling places within the state, and each one will have access to the sanitizer donated by Anheuser Busch and personal protective equipment to protect both voters and poll workers.

“It’s important to let the people of West Virginia know that they can come to the polls safely and then to acknowledge what Anheuser Busch has done not only here in West Virginia but across the United States to make elections free, fair and safe,” said Warner.

No cases of COVID-19 were attributed to in-person voting in West Virginia during the primary election in June. Secretary Warner said that he feels confident that the state can continue to stay safe in the general election.

“I feel very comfortable with the election that is underway as we speak, and early voting starts a week from now, so we’re ready to go,” said Secretary Warner.

Early voting begins on October 21 and ends on October 31. Election day is Tuesday, November 3rd.