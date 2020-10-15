Secretary of State prepares county clerks for the upcoming election

Charleston, W.Va. – With election day fast approaching, the Secretary of State’s Office is making sure county clerks are prepared. Besides the usual election challenges, there is the possibility of coronavirus affecting operations.

Secretary Mac Warner explained that if the virus hits a clerk’s office, a decision will be made at that time on whether to close the courthouse. He also explained that clerks have gone through training on issues they might face.

“As far as the election goes, the county clerk then gets to make that call as to if they need to move an early polling location, consolidate precincts, that sort of thing,” Secretary Warner explained. “We, we’ve been through those type drills or practices with the county clerks. They’re well trained, we’ve been through scenarios.”

Warner explained that right now, clerks can begin processing absentee ballots, but they cannot begin counting them until after the polls close on election day.