Secretary Warner aims to keep polling places safe from COVID concerns

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With only two more days of early voting left, election officials said those who miss it should still feel safe at the polls on Election Day.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner said his office has been working with local county clerks to ensure that polling places around the state are properly distanced and stocked with materials to keep it safe and clean.

He said those efforts paid off in June, and he expects more of the same next week.

“You should feel comfortable going to the polls to vote. Bring your mask, wear your mask. We had zero cases of COVID-19 reported due to the in-person voting in the primary. We have even more of the hand sanitizer, face masks, gloves. All of that has already been distributed,” said Warner.

The last day of early voting is this Saturday, on Halloween. Contact your local county clerk or go to the Secretary of State’s website to find polling places and other voting information.