SEE THE LIST: North Central WV restaurants still open during Coronavirus

Despite West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s order closing dine-in service at restaurants and bars, many businesses in north central West Virginia are still offering take-out, drive-thru and delivery service. Below is a list that is being frequently updated of local establishments that have told 12 News that they are still offering services to customers:

Multiple locations:

Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti House

Tudor’s Biscuit World

Harrison County:

IHOP in Bridgeport

Mia Margherita Coal Fired Pizza in Bridgeport

Minard’s Spaghetti Express in Bridgeport

Policano’s Food & Drink in Clarksburg

Twin Oaks Restaurant in Bridgeport

The Wonder Bar in Clarksburg

Lewis County:

Hickory House in Jane Lew

Marion County:

Fat Boys Prime in Pleasant Valley

Monongalia County:

IHOP on Venture Drive in Morgantown

IHOP on Oakland Street in Morgantown

