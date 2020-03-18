SEE THE LIST: North Central WV restaurants still open during Coronavirus

Despite West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s order closing dine-in service at restaurants and bars, many businesses in north central West Virginia are still offering take-out, drive-thru and delivery service. Below is a list that is being frequently updated of local establishments that have told 12 News that they are still offering services to customers:
Multiple locations:
Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti House
Harrison County:
IHOP in Bridgeport
Mia Margherita Coal Fired Pizza in Bridgeport
Minard’s Spaghetti Express in Bridgeport
Policano’s Food & Drink in Clarksburg
Twin Oaks Restaurant in Bridgeport
The Wonder Bar in Clarksburg
Lewis County:
Hickory House in Jane Lew
Marion County:
Fat Boys Prime in Pleasant Valley
Monongalia County:
IHOP on Venture Drive in Morgantown
IHOP on Oakland Street in Morgantown
If your restaurant is still offering service and you’d like it to be a part of our list, just send the name of your business and a link to your website or Facebook page(whichever has the most current updates on your level service) to news@wboy.com and we’ll get you added.
To check out establishments that have been featured as part of 12 News’ Restaurant Road Trip series, click here.