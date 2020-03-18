SEE THE LIST: North Central WV restaurants still open during Coronavirus

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Despite West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s order closing dine-in service at restaurants and bars, many businesses in north central West Virginia are still offering take-out, drive-thru and delivery service. Below is a list that is being frequently updated of local establishments that have told 12 News that they are still offering services to customers:

Multiple locations:

Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti House

Tudor’s Biscuit World

Harrison County:

IHOP in Bridgeport

Mia Margherita Coal Fired Pizza in Bridgeport

Minard’s Spaghetti Express in Bridgeport

Policano’s Food & Drink in Clarksburg

Twin Oaks Restaurant in Bridgeport

The Wonder Bar in Clarksburg

Lewis County:

Hickory House in Jane Lew

Marion County:

Fat Boys Prime in Pleasant Valley

Monongalia County:

IHOP on Venture Drive in Morgantown

IHOP on Oakland Street in Morgantown

If your restaurant is still offering service and you’d like it to be a part of our list, just send the name of your business and a link to your website or Facebook page(whichever has the most current updates on your level service) to news@wboy.com and we’ll get you added.

To check out establishments that have been featured as part of 12 News’ Restaurant Road Trip series, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories