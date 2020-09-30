Sen. Capito meets with SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett in Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R–W.Va., met Wednesday with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Capito recapped that meeting during a press call in the afternoon. Capito said she and Barrett talked about some of her judicial opinions, her passion for law and even how she balances her career with raising seven children.

Capito called Barrett an “extremely strong,” “ethical,” “experienced” and “intellectual jurist.”

Courtesy: Sen. Capito’s Office

Also on Wednesday, Capito touched on accusations of political hypocrisy after Democratic President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court was stonewalled by the GOP-controlled Senate, which declined to hold any confirmation hearings.

When asked about any conversations she has had with Sen. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., about his opposition to confirming a new justice before the election, Capito said “I actually saw Sen. Manchin yesterday, but we didn’t, we didn’t quite get into it.

“I’m saying right now, the circumstances are not exactly the same as that. We should move forward because we do have, uh, uh, shared government, uh, at least politically, from the president and the con—confirming body, which is the Senate,” said Capito.

Barrett’s Senate confirmation hearings are scheduled to begin Oct. 12.