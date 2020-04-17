Sen. Manchin leads senators in call for MSHA to implement emergency COVID-19 standards to protect coal miners

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Friday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and seven other Senators called for the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) to implement emergency standards to protect coal miners during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from Manchin’s office.

“Coal miners are the backbone of this country; they have always risked their lives to provide the power that keeps our lights on and the energy flowing to our homes and businesses. When it comes to the coal industry, the health and safety of our miners must continue to be our top priority. Again, we strongly urge MSHA to immediately issue the emergency standards necessary to protect our nation’s miners as we work toward finding solutions to the current public health crisis,” the Senators said in part.

Senator Manchin was joined by Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Bob Casey (D-PA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Doug Jones (D-AL), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and Mark Warner (D-VA) in the request.

The full letter that was sent to President Donald Trump can be read here.

Late last month, the United Mine Workers of America(UMWA) made a similar call for miner protections.