Sen. Shelley Moore Capito visits Corridor H Bridge to discuss progress

KERENS, W.V.a. – Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R – W.Va) visited the Corridor H Bridge on Monday in Randolph County.

She was accompanied by West Virginia Secretary of Transportation, Byrd White and acting Commissioner of Highways, Jimmy Wriston.

The group gave updates on project details and completion, as well as potential funding to help complete the project that runs through the Monongahela National Forest and would connect to U.S. Route 219.

“It’s good for school buses, it’s good for our ‘ag’ community, it’s good for transportation, tourism,” said Capito. “It’s really just a win-win for everybody.”

Capito said she’s working on a number of funding projects she hopes to see come to the forefront of the Corridor H project.

Acting Commissioner of Highways, Jimmy Wriston said the completion date is set for the end of 2021.