Senator Joe Manchin gives U.S. Capitol tour to WV National Guard troops

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday morning, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin met with some of the West Virginia National Guard troops who deployed to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration of President Biden.

“This morning I met with West Virginia National Guard troops deployed to Washington, DC following the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th to personally thank them for protecting our Capitol with honor and continuing to show what it truly means to be a West Virginian. I am incredibly proud of these West Virginia sons and daughters and I encourage my fellow West Virginians to thank our troops for representing the Mountain State here in Washington during these difficult times and wish them a safe return home,” Sen. Manchin said.

During the visit, Sen. Manchin gave the troops a tour of the Capitol.

Nearly 500 members of the West Virginia National Guard were sent to the Nation’s Capital last week.