Senator Manchin visits Clarksburg post office

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin made a stop at a U.S. Postal Service office in Clarksburg on Friday morning to show his support for the postal service.

Manchin took a tour of the post office and shared his gratitude with postal workers for doing their part to make sure all West Virginians receive their mail on time.

Manchin has filed the POST Act to try to keep offices open during the COVID-19 pandemic and to help Americans be able vote by mail during the election in November. He said he is pleased to see that nothing has gotten in the way of mail delivery so far and that he is not concerned about voter fraud.

“I am happy to say that so far, what I have seen is that they are still doing their job, and they’re doing it effectively and efficiently. I want to make sure that this $25 billion that’s being held hostage right now in negotiations is not going to affect their ability to do their job because there’s going to be more people using the postal service than ever before in mail-in ballots,” said Manchin.

In total, Senator Manchin stopped by four post offices around the state throughout the day.