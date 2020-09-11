Senator Shelley Moore Capito releases statement on 19th anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 11: An American flag is left at the North pool memorial site before a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial, September 11, 2017 in New York City. In New York City and throughout the United States, the country is marking the 16th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) released the following statement on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“On this somber day, I hope all Americans take a moment to be still and remember. We remember the thousands of lives cruelly cut short, the families changed forever, and the heroes who saved countless lives. America is resilient. We came together that day and proved our strength in unity. In these divided times, I pray this day reminds us of the faith we had in each other years ago and the hope for better days ahead that unites all of us as Americans.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito

Senator Capito is a co-sponsor of a resolution that recognizes September 11 as a ‘National Day of Service and Remembrance’ and is encouraging all Americans to give back to their community by volunteering on this day.