Senator Shelley Moore Capito releases statement on 19th anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) released the following statement on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
“On this somber day, I hope all Americans take a moment to be still and remember. We remember the thousands of lives cruelly cut short, the families changed forever, and the heroes who saved countless lives. America is resilient. We came together that day and proved our strength in unity. In these divided times, I pray this day reminds us of the faith we had in each other years ago and the hope for better days ahead that unites all of us as Americans.”Senator Shelley Moore Capito
Senator Capito is a co-sponsor of a resolution that recognizes September 11 as a ‘National Day of Service and Remembrance’ and is encouraging all Americans to give back to their community by volunteering on this day.