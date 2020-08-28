Senator Shelley Moore Capito visits new Mountaineer Food Bank facility

WESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (WV-R) made a trip to the new location of the Mountaineer Food Bank after it expanded its warehousing capabilities into Lewis County.

Senator Capito visited the 55,000 square foot building in Weston, Thursday morning. The food bank’s new facility is used to store and distribute food adding much more space to its main facility located in Gassaway.





Its Executive Director, Chad Morrison, explained that the bank counts on government support for 30% of its food distribution.

“Part of our programs are USDA Commodities and it’s really important for food banks to have a strong presence and strong support through the USDA. So having Senator Capito support that, having her come tour this facility and our Gassaway facility means a lot.”

Senator Capito explained that the food bank is an important organization in helping keep vulnerable West Virginian’s fed.

“We’ve done a lot during the pandemic during the Cares Act to eliminate some of the barriers to food, to make sure our students are eating,” Senator Capito emphasized. “To make sure our seniors are being fed, our veterans, they have special feeding programs for seniors and veterans. It’s a massive program and we’re just really glad they’re here and it’s nice to have them in Weston.”

The Mountaineer Food Bank distributes food in 48 counties to needy families, seniors and veterans. More information about the Mountaineer Food Bank is available on it’s website.