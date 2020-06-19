Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced $7.2 million to support head start programs in NCWV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $7,265,496 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for Head Start programs through the North Central West Virginia Community Action Agency.

Senator Manchin released this statement about the funding:

As a strong supporter of Head Start programs for many years and a continuous advocate for Head Start funding through the Appropriations Committee, I am pleased to see West Virginia receive this funding to support Head Start programs in North Central West Virginia. Head Start programs help our students have a strong start to their early education, no matter their circumstances. These programs are essential to nurturing future generations of West Virginians and ensuring they have a quality education, which every child deserves. I look forward to seeing our Head Start programs across the state thrive and will continue to fight for funding that supports education in West Virginia. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Senator Capito also released a statement on the recent funding: