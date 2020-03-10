Service member at WV’s Camp Dawson may have been exposed to Coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia National Guard is taking precautionary measures after a person assigned to the WVNG who was training at Camp Dawson, in Preston County may have had direct contact with a co-worker, at an out-of-state civilian job, who has been diagnosed with Coronavirus, according to a news release.

Despite this announcement, there are still no known cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, officials stressed.

The person at Camp Dawson was informed on the potential contact by their civilian employer on March 8, officials said. The suspected contact happened on Feb. 29 at the service member’s employment location outside of West Virginia, officials said in the news release.

Since March 8, the service member has been taking self-quarantine actions and left Camp Dawson for their home in Virginia on March 9, according to officials. The service member has not displayed any symptoms and has remained under self-quarantine, WVNG officials said. The service member’s incubation period for exposure(14 days) will end on March 14, officials said.

WVNG officials issued the following statement:

There is limited risk to the public and anyone who works on or has visited Camp Dawson. Out of an abundance of caution, we are taking all precautionary measures to protect the health of our force and maintain operational readiness. We will continue to evaluate current day-to-day operations to ensure the safety of all personnel working and training at Camp Dawson.

The WV DHHR has established a 24-hour hotline to address questions and concerns about COVID-19 at 1-800-887-4304. For the most up-to-date information, you can visit the state’s Coronavirus website. You can also visit the Coronavirus section of WBOY.com.