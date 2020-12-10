Set to Stay: Weston City Council passes a resolution to keep a small dam

WESTON, W.Va. – A proposal to investigate removing a local dam has already been shut down by its home city.

The Weston City Council passed a resolution at its meeting on Monday night confirming plans to keep a small dam along the West Fork River in place where it is.

City residents had concerns over effects on both the local environment and property in the area.

Councilmember Sherry Rogers said that doesn’t mean any development of the area is off the table.

“There is a component to work with the friends of the West Fork and address the connectivity problem with a portage, an egress/ingress in and out of the river there. And actually, that would fit right in with the city of Weston’s plans to develop the riverfront,” said Rogers.

She also explained that the council will continue to look for other opportunities to develop the city’s riverfront area as well.