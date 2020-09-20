Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Tournament held at Morris Park

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A popular Fairmont disc golf tournament reached a special milestone this weekend.

The Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Tournament celebrated its tenth year in 2020. The event was started by Phillip and Rebecca Burton, after suffering a personal loss.

“In memory of our 17 year old son [Seth], who was tragically terminally injured in a car accident when he was 17 years old,” said Phillip Burton.

This year’s event resulted in a high turnout; despite social distancing rules and mask requirements being in place. There were categories for players of all ages and skill levels. Cash prizes were available for winners.

“It was great to have such an incredible field of ladies this year. We had the largest field of ladies in the 10 year history of this tournament. We had some great pros turn out, so it was just a great event,” said participant Heather Bonecutter.

The Burton family said that they continue to be happy with the community’s support and hope to continue hosting tournaments in the future.

“We love disc golf, we love the courses here, we love Morris Park and we love doing things in memory of our son,” said Phillip Burton.

More than 140 participants came to the 2020 tournament. All slots were filled for more than a month prior to its start date.