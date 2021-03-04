Settlements reached for seven families in Clarksburg VA deaths

CLARKSBURG WV (WOWK) – Settlements have been reached between the U.S. Government and the families of seven victims in the Clarksburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center investigation, according to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).

“The settlements reached in the Clarksburg VAMC investigation are welcome news for our Veteran community and the families of each victim,” said Manchin.

“No amount of money or admission of guilt can bring back their loved ones, but I hope that these settlements bring peace of mind to the victims’ families.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Yesterday, Manchin and U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) said they were introducing a bill to help address transparency issues at Veteran Affairs Medical Center in light of veterans’ deaths at the Clarksburg VA Medical Center. That bill would require the Secretary of Veterans Affairs (VA) to submit to Congress a report on the use of security cameras in VA medical centers.

“While these settlements are a step forward in this investigation, we are still waiting on a report from the Department of Veterans Affairs on patient safety and quality care at VA facilities, which has yet to be released months after the mandated deadline,” Manchin said. “The West Virginia Veteran community deserves transparency on how these horrible murders were able to occur at a VA facility, and I will continue to press the VA to release the report as soon as possible. The quality of care our Veterans receive at West Virginia VAMCs and VA facilities across the nation is of the utmost importance, and I will keep fighting to ensure every Veteran has access to the safe, quality healthcare they deserve.”

The senator says he’s still waiting for an investigation from the Department of Veterans Affairs on Patient Safety and Quality Care at the VA facilities.

Settlements were reached between the U.S. Government and six families in October of 2020.

The settlement follows the July guilty plea of Reta Mays, a former unlicensed, fraudulent nurse’s aid at the Clarksburg VA Medical Center, who admitted to murdering seven veterans at the medical center and . Her sentencing is scheduled for May 11 and 12.