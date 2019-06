BUCKHANNON, W.Va – Several people were life-flighted from the scene of a car accident in Upshur county Sunday afternoon.

According to Upshur County dispatch, a multi-car accident happened near the intersection of Kesling Mill and U.S. Route 33.

There’s no word on exactly how many people were injured nor the extent of those injuries.

The Upshur County Sheriffs Department is handling the investigation.

