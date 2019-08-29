Sharpe Hospital hoping to preserve its history

WESTON, W.Va. – An area hospital is asking its community for help in preserving its history.

The Friends Auxiliary of William R. Sharpe Hospital in Weston is inviting people to the hospital on September 12.

They’re asking area residents and former staff to bring in pictures and documents showing off the history of the hospital.

They’re also asking for help in identifying people in photos they already own so the history of both the staff and patients are honored and preserved.

“I think it’s important that younger people get involved with it so that their stories can carry on, that they’re recorded somewhere, that they don’t disappear with history,” said Sharpe Volunteer Coordinator Krista Adkins.

The auxiliary is also asking for information and documents about the history of the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, the building Sharpe replaced when it opened in 1994.