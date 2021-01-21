UPDATE: Suspect is barricaded inside a home on Evans Drive, shelter-in-place still stands

UPDATE (1/21/21):

ELKINS, W.Va. – New information about the situation has been released.

According to officials, law enforcement officers are on-scene at a house on Evans Drive, where a suspect is barricaded inside.

At this time, there are no other suspects at large.

Officials are advising residents to continue to shelter in place and do not approach this area, as the situation remains dangerous.

ORIGINAL STORY (1/21/21):

ELKINS, W.Va. – Residents of the First Ward neighborhood in Elkins being advised immediately to shelter in place because of a police SWAT operation, according to city officials.

According to a release, the shelter-in-place order is for the area bounded to the west by Georgetown Road/Livingston Avenue; to the north by Twelfth Street, and to the east and south by the Tygart River. The advisory also applies to the Bridgewater neighborhood.

Until the all-clear is given, remain in homes and do not go outside. Officials are advising people to stay away from windows and do not answer the doors.

City officials will announce when the operation concludes and the area is secure.

Stay with 12 News as this is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.