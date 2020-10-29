Sheriff Robert Matheny announces acceptance of property donation for new Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Division Headquarters

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny announced in a press release that he intends to receive a donation of property that is located at Main and Pike Streets in downtown Clarksburg.

The property, which formerly housed the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services, is conveniently located near the site of the proposed new Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Division Headquarters in the 600 block of West Main Street and will be an asset to Harrison County Law Enforcement.

According to the release, the donation was initiated by W.Va. State Senator Doug Facemire after hearing plans by the county to purchase a new location in the same area for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Division.

Facemire learned that the county’s purchase would replace the Division’s outdated facility. The donated property will complement the new facility by providing additional space to safeguard critical evidence and records. It will also allow added opportunities for training and Special Operations relocations, according to officials.

The property owned by Park Properties, which includes an approximately 15,000 square foot modern office building and 6,000 square feet of underground space and parking with an adjacent parking lot, will provide very beneficial use in a variety of ways by law enforcement.

“We are unbelievably blessed to receive this donation from Park Properties,” Sheriff Robert Matheny explained. “This donation will allow the Sheriff’s Office to accomplish so much more by providing for future growth as well as provide immediate training facilities and storage space that is so convenient to the future location of our new offices. We cannot thank Senator Facemire enough for recognizing the opportunity and then working so hard to make it a reality for law enforcement in Harrison County. This was a great idea by Senator Facemire. We have learned to count him to always look out for law enforcement.”

After hearing of the imminent purchase of a new office building for the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Division, Senator Facemire negotiated with Park Properties to arrange the donation.

“The owners of Park Properties are thrilled to contribute to the improvement of downtown Clarksburg. We believe that visibly locating law enforcement in the area will improve the business climate encouraging new businesses to open and our citizens to feel safe. We are grateful to Senator Facemire for not only bringing the opportunity to our attention but also making it happen by demonstrating all the benefits. It would not have happened without him,” said James Cann, Attorney for Park Properties.

The Harrison County Commission consented to the acceptance of the donation.