Shinnston bakery expands to Clarksburg with drive-through, takeout only location

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- A popular Shinnston bakery just expanded to include a Clarksburg location.

The Sweet Spot, known for its 28 flavors of donuts, as well as cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and pepperoni rolls, is trying something new with a drive through at its new location on Milford

Street.

Owners Kelli and Levi Henderson are also experimenting with some new items to include something for everyone, which seemed to work well on opening day.

“We’re planning to expand our menu even more offering some peppers and cheese for our pepperoni rolls, which will expand our lunch menu a little bit. We just did a new Italian sub too and people really seemed to like that as well,” said Kelli Henderson.

“It’s been super busy and we’re happy that the drive through is doing pretty good, it seems to be pretty fast and smooth sailing,” said Levi Henderson.

The new Sweet Spot location opens daily at 5:30 a.m. and plans to extend its hours soon.