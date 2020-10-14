Shinnston City Council discuss fire fee at Tuesday meeting

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Shinnston held its council meeting in the Woman’s Club Tuesday evening to discuss changes of a fire fee for properties located outside the corporate city limits.

Council held a public hearing on the fire fee to hear residents’ concerns. Unanimously, the council voted in favor of enacting the fire fee. The fire fee will start collections will start on January 1.

“For all these years, the burden has fallen on the citizens of Shinnston to pay for that fire department. And the fire department does have such a really huge first due area. The fire department does collect from the city residents right now,” said Patrick Kovalck, Mayor of the City of Shinnston.

The fire fee will be $7 monthly and added as a line item charge to the water utility bill. More than 1,000 residents and 30 businesses within the Shinnston Fire Departments first due area will be affected.

Mayor Kovalck explained all of the proceeds from the fee will go directly from the city to the fire department to help with the recruitment of new members, training, and new equipment.

“Shinnston Volunteer Fire Department for years has been responsible for all of Northern Harrison County not just the citizens of Shinnston. But this whole end of the county is protected by that fire department. The fire department has been struggling financially for years,” said Kovalck.

Council said they thought it was important to fund the fire department, allowing them to use the fees collected to obtain the resources needed.