Shinnston City Council discusses city manager’s contract in a virtual meeting

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – A meeting was held Monday night for the City Council of Shinnston to discuss city business.

The council discussed the treatment method of city roads under the action items on their agenda. Currently, the city strictly uses cinders to treat the streets in the city. Officials with the city explained that they are looking into using a mixture of salt and cinders to treat those city streets in the future.

During last month’s meeting, the council went into an executive session to discuss the city manager’s contract. The city manager’s contract expired on February 1. Council discussed and approved a one-year contract Monday for the city manager, giving him a raise of $5,000, bringing the salary total to $60,000 a year.

“With the craziness we had this year, I think it just slipped by us all. I felt at home almost immediately after I got here, within weeks, I just, I felt, you know, I felt like I was one, I felt like I was part of Shinnston. And that is a special Kind of place that can make somebody feel that way that is from out of town,” said Chad Edwards, City Manager for the City of Shinnston.

During their meeting, Council also said they would be discussing having a contract with the city manager that is auto-renewing and able to give an incremental raise with each renewal in a future work session. Edwards’ new contract with the city will expire in January 2022.

City Manager Edwards also said he enjoys working with the city council and has a good working relationship with the council. He also stated that he enjoys working with all the city employees and that his management method relates well with council and city employees.

“We are working as a team, with me as a team leader as opposed to being a boss. And likewise, council and I work together, and they bring things to me, we work on it together. It is just a very good relationship,” Edwards said.

The council also discussed opening a checking account for an Eagle Scout raising money to build a stage on the green space. City officials said they want to keep those funds separate from other city funds from grants.

“It is a project he is doing for his boy scout troop. And so, he is trying to, is he is trying to get it financed. I mean, it is like a project he is in charge of. So, I recommended opening a checking account so that money does not get confused with other funds,” Edwards said.

The city said it is great for them to work with the Eagle Scout taking on a project this large. Officials added that it would give the boys some real-life experience in management with all the ins and outs involved with it.

Council also updated its state building code ordinance to meet state standards, which was last amended in 2015. The Residential code for one and two-family dwellings was amended. The international buildings, plumbing, mechanical, gas, and property maintenance codes were all updated.

“One of the major things is, I don’t know that they have actually amended the codes themselves, but the fine structure has been updated,” Edwards said. “In order for us to enforce the most current, we have to pass it through the council.”