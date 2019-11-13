Shinnston Council moves forward on several city ordinances

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Shinnston City Council met Tuesday evening with an agenda full of items to discuss to improve the life of the residents within city limits.

The council held a second reading of an ordinance to implement the municipal sales and use tax within the city limits. Council also held second readings of an ordinance to reduce the business and occupation tax as well as the implementation of an ordinance to regulate all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles and other motorized recreational apparatuses within Shinnston city limits. Council passed all three ordinances by a majority vote.

“That’s a one percent sales tax that has been passed by neighboring municipalities and they’ve shown great success with that. What it will be for is just an income for the city to further projects and services to the citizens,” said Patrick Kovalck, Mayor of the City of Shinnston.

Also, council approved the first reading of an ordinance providing for the abatement of drug and gang houses deemed to be public nuisances with the municipal boundaries of the city.

“It’s not just drugs, it’s a variety of incidents where our police called continually to the same residences for the same issues that never get resolved. What this will do will hold the property owner whether it be a landlord or the resident themselves accountable for all these police calls, and give the police force a little backbone to say enough is enough,” said Kovalck.

Mayor Kolvalck stated that it’s important to the city to have ordinances such as these to improve the quality of life of the citizens and that council’s main purpose is to do that.