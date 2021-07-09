Shinnston host Fourth of July concerts with family fun activities

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Fourth of July fireworks and festivities for the City of Shinnston had to be canceled on the Thursday, July 1, because of weather and rescheduled for Friday, July 9.

Fortunately, though the weather held out for the celebrations to be held Friday in the city park. There were inflatables for the kids, live music, and even food vendors selling some delicious foods for those in attendance.

“The great thing is that we’ve come through the horrible year that was last year to be together again, enjoy each others company, see our neighbors. The kids are all playing together in the bouncy houses, the food trucks, everybody just enjoying themselves. And it really feels back to normal now,” said Patrick Kovalck, Mayor of the City of Shinnston.

The night finished out with the Shinnston Community Band performing and fireworks show for the crowd of people to enjoy.