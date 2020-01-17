Shinnston man charged after allegedly breaking into home, assaulting residents and fleeing from officers in Marion County

RACHEL, W.Va. — A Shinnston man is in custody after allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting its residents, then fleeing from officers after attempting to follow victims of the incident in Marion County.

On January 15, troopers with the West Virginia State Police Department were dispatched to a residence in Rachel in regards to a domestic-related incident, according to a criminal complaint.

Clayton Moore

Two victims reported that Clayton Moore, 19, of Shinnston, had broken into their residence “in a fit of rage,” causing injury to one of the victims as he crashed through the front door, troopers said.

Moore then grabbed another victim by the shoulders and, slammed her against a window, causing it to break. Moore then ‘threatened to kill [the victim] and burn the residence to the ground,’ according to the complaint.

Troopers made note of the damage in the residence and found it to be consistent with the victims’ story. Troopers said that they then learned that one of the victims was so concerned for his safety that he picked up a fire poker, but did not use it.

Later that day, troopers got into a pursuit with Moore after being alerted that he was chasing a victim of the previous incident in his vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

The troopers came into contact with Moore as he was driving on W.Va. Rt. 250 toward Farmington in a green Subaru Forester after dispatch had advised the victims being followed by Moore to stop off at a Sunoco in the area, troopers said.

When officers made contact with Moore, he “spun out” and made his way to W.Va. Rt. 218, almost hitting several oncoming vehicles, according to the complaint. Troopers activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren at that point.

The pursuit reached speeds of more than 90 mph, as it continued southbound toward the town of Ida May, with Moore passing vehicles in a no-passing lane ‘narrowly avoiding several head on collisions with oncoming vehicles,’ troopers said.

On U.S. Rt. 19, multiple units with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department assisted troopers by setting up a staging area, which caused Moore to have to stop, according to the complaint.

Moore has been charged with with burglary, domestic battery, domestic assault, destruction of property, obstructing an officer and fleeing with reckless indifference. He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $75,012 bond.