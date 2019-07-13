Shinnston wall gets a makeover from local kids

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Community members came together to give a facelift to a weathered wall on South Pike Street in Shinnston.

Councilman Andrew Kisamore, lead the event as a way to get children of the community involved in a fun project that would also make the town look more inviting.

“I saw this project as something that’s going to benefit the community from an aesthetic standpoint, however it was also something that’s a hobby of mine, so it really benefited everybody. It came together as a community, got the kids involved, the United Way and our local Ace Hardware supplied all the paint and had a lot of support from local families,” said Shinnston Councilman, Andrew Kisamore.

Kids were able to splash paint onto the area, transforming the once gray wall into a vibrant, tie-dye masterpiece.