Shots fired at the scene of Fairmont police serving an arrest warrant

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Shots were fired Thursday night after police were serving an arrest warrant in Fairmont.

According to emergency officials, the Fairmont Police Department were serving an arrest warrant in the area of Alta Vista and Morgantown Avenues at approximately 7:13 p.m.

Marion County 911 officials explained that the suspect barricaded themselves and shots were then fired.

West Virginia State Police are investigating. There is no word at this time as to if any injuries resulted from this altercation.

