Showgun Japanese Steakhouse opens in new location

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Shogun Japanese Steakhouse hosted its soft opening on Emily Drive in Clarksburg Tuesday evening.

The restaurant has been in business in Harrison County for more than 17 years. Their new location is now open next to Texas Roadhouse.

Just like the name states, the restaurant features Japanese favorites such as sushi, sashimi and steak, to name a few.

Shogun features 12 hibachi grills, which each chef shows off their personality while cooking the food in front of their guests.

“I think it’s going to be amazing. It’s something that I’ve been that I’ve been looking forward to for quite a few years. We’ve been wanting to get this place open and going and we’ve kind of, you know, little by little getting it ready and getting it prepared. And we’re finally open and I’m excited,” said Marlyn Martin, Manager of Shogun Japanese Steakhouse.

Shogun also serves grilled veggies, soup, salad and fried rice dishes.

Owners of Shogun said they are a family fun restaurant and look forward to serving its food in Harrison County for many years to come.