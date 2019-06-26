Silver Alert issued for missing man

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man.

According to troopers, Charles Robert Mays Senior, 73, was last seen at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown, wearing blue jeans and a blue and white checkered shirt. Troopers also said Mays has Alzheimer’s Disease.

Mays is described as standing 5′ 3″ tall and weighing 175 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.

A press release issued by state police also says that Mays was driving a blue 2004 Chevrolet Tracker.

Anyone with information on Mays’ whereabouts is asked to call the West Virginia State Police headquarters at 304-367-2850.