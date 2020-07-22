Silver Alert issued in Marion County for a 30 year old male

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Silver Alert has been issued in Marion County for a 30 year old male with severe autism.

David Russel Cottrell was last seen Tuesday around 12:35 p.m. on Chicago Street, in downtown Fairmont, according to a Facebook post from the Fairmont Police Department.

He is described as being 5’11” tall and weighing 150 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair that is thinning.

Cottrell was last seen wearing a grey and white flannel shirt with jeans and tennis shoes.

According to officials, Cottrell is autistic and may react scared if approached. Officials are advising that if anyone sees Cottrell, to call the Fairmont Police Department at (304) 366-4200, the West Virginia State Police at (304) 367 – 2850 or dial 911.