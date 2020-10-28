Simpson Creek Baptist Church prepares for upcoming Operation Christmas Child collection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- A local church is gearing up for Operation Christmas Child collection week.

In Bridgeport, Simpson Creek Baptist Church has been working hard at packing up shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items for kids overseas.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has been the world’s largest operation of its kind and delivers boxes to more than 160 countries worldwide each year.

Collection week is about to begin, and due to COVID-19, things will look slightly different this year to keep everyone safe while still providing children with gifts.

“When people pull up to our drop off center, they’ll be greeted by a greeter who takes their name and information, offers to take the boxes from them, so they don’t have to get out of the vehicle,” said area coordinator Frank Jarman.

Collection week will be from November 16-23. Collection sites can be found in Bridgeport, Grafton, Salem, Shinnston, and Weston.

