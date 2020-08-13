UPDATE: Lanes reopen after tractor trailer accident

UPDATE (August 13, 2020 5:15 p.m.):

Both northbound lanes have since reopened and traffic is beginning to move in the area.

ORIGINAL (August 13, 2020 4:56 p.m.):

MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – A single-tractor trailer accident causes traffic delay on I-79 northbound lanes in Marion County Thursday afternoon, according to Marion County 911 officials.





Officials told 12 News that a tractor trailer jack-knifed at mile marker 130 on I-79 northbound lanes, in between the Saltwell and White Hall exits.

West Virginia Department of Transportation said that both northbound lanes are shut down at this time. No injuries were reported, according to 911 officials.

Valley Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, White Hall Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the scene.

