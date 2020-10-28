Skate-A-Way starts a club that offers distant learning school support and fun ways to keep kids active

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Skate-A-Way in Fairmont is offering a Jr. Rollers Club for children in the area from preschool through high school that provides support with school and activities that keep the kids social.

Jr. Rollers Club started as an after school program last year. Now in year two, and in the middle of a pandemic, the club has extended its hours and added more support to families in the community can better handle virtual, distant, and blended learning.

“We have a lot of children that are involved, and the parents just absolutely love it. That they can spend time as a family in the evenings, and it’s not work, dinner, school work, bed,” said Ashley Ice, club organizer. “We have some volunteers that come in from our local high schools, from Fairmont State, and then we have a Marion county board of education certified teacher, that kind of oversees everything. She comes in daily to make sure the kids are staying on track.”

The club provides internet and computer access, books, tutors, crafts, gym class, breakfast, lunch, and snack time. Ice said children could see success in their school work despite the challenges this year.

Jr. Rollers Club isn’t limited to Marion county students. Anyone in West Virginia can join the club. After completing school work for the day, students can enjoy social interaction with friends playing games or skating.

Ice said the best part of the whole experience is watching students thrive in school and progress in learning a new hobby.

“I just love to help and support my community. Kids need a place to go, they need things to do,” said Ice. “We just like to provide that for them, and watching them learn and grow it’s just a lot of fun, to see them having fun. Plus, being able to learn and get their school work done.”

The club is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Children can join by semester, and it costs $35 a week. Skate-A-Way is open to the public, and the hours vary throughout the week. To learn more, call (304)-367-9700 or visit its Facebook page.